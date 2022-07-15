Printable Family Trees and Genealogy Forms

From: Kevin Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Friday, July 15, 2022



There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free Even more family trees , genealogy charts and memory-keeping tools have been added to the popular website FamilyTreeTemplates.net. Each design has a free version to instantly download and print."In the nearly 15 years since I started the site, FamilyTreeTemplates.net has grown to nearly 450 genealogy printables ," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "There is everything from cute, colorful trees for school projects to detailed research forms for hobbyists or professional genealogists"Many of the family trees and ancestry charts are suitable for framing. There's a free PDF version of everything, and most designs have a $4 editable option that users can type into before printing.A new category has been added for Family Memories Forms. The memory form sheets are attractively designed, and combined can format a booklet for gift-giving. Each page has several themed prompts in question-and-answer format for "interviewing" family members. Topics range from military history to favorite childhood toys to birthplaces."There are 20 memory forms in all," Savetz said. "They make a special keepsake, especially if family members fill them out in their own handwriting"Also new are several fan designs that take up three-quarters of a page and span three to six generations. These complement the hourglass, fan, bowtie, radial, and circular style designs at the site.FamilyTreeTemplates.net has a wide selection of fun and formal multi-generation designs, all the way up to 12 generations. A few are poster sized. Many designs have room to add vital statistics.The site also has keepsake forms, pretty trees for weddings and family reunions, and charts for school projects . There are lots of trees for special family situations, and even family trees for pets."I've also made sure that FamilyTreeTemplates.net has forms for genealogists of all levels," Savetz said. "There truly is something for everyone"There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing , Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

