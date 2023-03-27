Speaker
Printable Easter Coloring Pages, Gift Tags and More
There are hundreds of printable coloring pages, activities, greeting cards, certificates and page borders for Easter at the FreePrintable.net websites.


"It's easy to instantly download and print anything from my sites, and there's a free option for each and every printable," said Kay Savetz, the sites' creator. "There are even letters from the Easter Bunny"


The Easter-themed printables include full color and color-it-yourself borders at PageBorders.net. Or, print stationery at FreeLetterheadTemplates.net. The Easter event flyers are at PrintableFlyerTemplates.net.


For events such as Easter egg hunts or church festivals, there are prize certificates for egg hunt winners and more.


Grownups can "help out" the Easter Bunny with the digitally "signed" Easter letters at FreeEasterPrintables.com. There are both free and premium, editable versions of these full-color, illustrated letters.


FreeEasterPrintables.com also has greeting cards, games, puzzles, bunny ears, egg holders and coloring pages. More Easter coloring pages can be found at FreePrintableColoringPages.net.


The gift tags at FreePrintableGiftTags.net can be added to an Easter basket, present or potluck plate.


FreePrintableRecipeCards.net has lined and unlined Easter recipe cards in both free and paid, premium versions. The Easter grocery lists and menu planners at FreePrintableGroceryList.com are free to print, as are the to-do lists at


There is even a funny Easter fax cover sheet at FreeFaxCoverSheets.net.


"These printables feature illustrations of bunnies, chicks, eggs, lilies, crosses and other iconic images," Savetz said. "Whether you're announcing an event or filling an Easter basket, the FreePrintable.net sites can help"


There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.
