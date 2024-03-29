Printable Easter Activities and More

Hundreds of Easter coloring pages
, stationery sheets, gift tags and more can be downloaded at the FreePrintable.net websites.
"I'm pleased to offer so many fun and useful printables for the Easter holiday," said Kay Savetz, the sites' creator. "Plus, there's a free version of each item"
The Easter coloring pages at FreePrintableColoringPages.net include designs such as bunnies, chicks, eggs, Easter lilies and crosses. The site also has grids for learning how to draw
a rabbit, lamb or duckling. There are even more activities
at FreeEasterPrintables.com, including: coloring sheets, games, puzzles, greeting cards and printable bunny ears. The site also has dozens of full-color letters
"signed" by the Easter Bunny.
There are Easter signs
, stationery
sheets and page borders
at PrintableSigns.net, FreeLetterheadTemplates.com and PageBorders.net.
For Easter parties at home, church celebrations and community egg hunts, printables can help. There are decorative, functional Easter planning lists
at FreePrintableGroceryList.com. For sharing or saving recipes, Easter-themed recipe cards
can be found at FreePrintableRecipeCards.net. Plus, there are cute and formal Easter gift tags
at FreePrintableGiftTags.net. For egg hunts and Easter contests, print award certificates
from FreePrintableCertificates.net.
Another option is to save time and get a selection of FreePrintable.net's most popular printables at once with the Easter Printables Pack
for just $12.
"A lot of these printables are great additions to an Easter basket," Savetz suggested.
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.