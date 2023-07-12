Printable Cash Receipts

From: Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Wednesday, July 12, 2023



There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free The website PrintableCashReceipts.com has new receipts , bringing the total of templates at the site beyond 400."These receipts are ideal for small business owners and freelancers," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "There's a free version as well as a premium editable version of each item at the site"The new business receipts include illustrated forms for: an apothecary, a food truck, gutters, pet supplies, shoes, short-term rentals and a shuttle. Also new are custom cake, cupcake and cookie order forms, each of which have space on which to sketch out designs and note colors and flavors.Plus, there are new ledger forms to track charitable and tax-deductible donations and expenses.Rounding out the new additions are four-on-a-page, illustrated forms for thanking fund-raiser supporters who have bought cookies and candies.PrintableCashReceipts.com has both simple and detailed receipts, from sales slips to rent receipts . Each is free as a PDF or $7 per design for an editable DOC file that can be customized using Microsoft Word.There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing , Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

