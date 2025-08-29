Speaker
Portland, OR
Friday, August 29, 2025


Printable Business Forms, Templates and More
 
The just-added forms at BusinessFormTemplate.com aren't just for small businesses. There are templates and more for home and school as well.


"BusinessFormTemplate.com now has a whopping 1,759 printables," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "They're all organized by categories so it's easy to find what you need and then instantly download and print"


New to the site are several new signs for restaurants indicating policies and instructions. Also new for small business owners are: a customer care and compensation logs, a lost and found log, and some forms for landlords. New letter templates have been added relating to missed appointments, installment payments and service pauses.


Also just-added are bills of sale for: a domain name, a golf cart and sports memorabilia. Rounding out the new forms are a pair of home budget templates.


Each item at the site is free in PDF format, and, in most cases, editable DOC format for Microsoft Word. Another option is to get all of the forms at in one convenient download in the form of the $199 Business Forms Collection. There are also Printables Packs with specific business themes.


There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.
Name: Kay Savetz
Dateline: Portland, OR United States
Cell Phone: (707) 400-6360
