Printable Budgets, Paper and More

The website PrintablePaper.net has expanded its selection to include even more printable paper
, budgets, crafting templates and other items to instantly download and print.
"As has been the case since I launched PrintablePaper.net 15 years ago, there's a free version of everything," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "This site has grown so much since it started out with lined, graph and dot papers"
PrintablePaper.net now has more than 2,000 printables
in all. The newest additions include: lecture note templates, numbered lists, full-page check registers and a task-based to-do list. There's also a reading list with star ratings for book clubs or any booklover to use as a tracker.
The budgets
category has expanded to include a bare bones budget, a side hustle budget and savings goal charts that are illustrated for a fun, interactive spin.
Rounding out the new additions are score sheets
for hockey, pool and trivia night, along with tasting "score cards" for coffee and cheese.
"From the basics to specialty papers
, this site has so much, and I'm always adding more," Savetz said.
PrintablePaper.net also has penmanship paper
, calligraphy paper, music paper, storyboard templates, comic pages, logarithmic paper, needlework templates, 3D paper, brochures, games
and more. There is a free version of everything, while a few categories have a free PDF version along with a $4 DOC version that can be edited in Microsoft Word.
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.