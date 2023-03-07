Print Pregnancy Planner at New Website

From: Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Tuesday, March 7, 2023



There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free A new website has been added to the FreePrintable.net family of sites. PrintablePregnancyPlanner.com officially launched in early March with dozens of forms, charts, logs, journals, lists and more for expectant parents."I'm really pleased with the selection and design of the pregnancy planner printables at PrintablePregnancyPlanner.com," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "And, like all of the more than 100 FreePrintable.net sites, there's a free version of each item"Expectant parents can print the forms most relevant to their pregnancy journey and assemble them into their own personal planner. The printables are color-coordinated with attractive page headers and accents.The broad selection of carefully and expertly created printables cover the trying-to-conceive stage as well as each trimester and labor and birth PrintablePregnancyPlanner.com has trackers for fertility, nausea and baby kicks. Plus, there are several to-do lists and checklists. Some of the templates have suggested steps or items filled in by trimester . There are also shopping lists for baby as well as packing lists for the birth.The site has a category for medical forms , which include: an appointment schedule, a medication and vitamins tracker, a blood sugar log and a blood pressure log.There is also a labor contact list, a birth preferences plan and several lists for baby needs , including a registry worksheet.A baby name worksheet, a sleep tracker, a relaxation technique log and a meal planner are also available."I will be adding even more printables to PrintablePregnancyPlanner.com in the future," Savetz said. "I'm pleased to offer this convenient, all-in-one resource for those about to welcome a new baby into their family"There is a free PDF version of each item at PrintablePregnancyPlanner.com. Once printed, the form can be written on by hand. For those who prefer to type into the forms before printing, an editable DOC (Microsoft Word) file is available for $4 per design. Another option is to conveniently download the entire collection of nearly 40 printables for $19.There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing , Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

