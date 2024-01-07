PressReleaseWire.com Announces Free 30-Day Access for PR Firms to Amplify Client News

Greensboro, NC - PressReleaseWire.com announces a special offer exclusively for PR firms. PR agencies can leverage PressReleaseWire.com's comprehensive services with a free 30-day pass, enabling them to send news releases for their clients efficiently and effectively.

Free 30-Day Access: A Gateway to Enhanced Visibility This unique opportunity allows PR firms to explore and utilize the full range of services offered by of ExpertClick's PressReleaseWire.com. The 30-day free pass includes:

Full distribution via ExpertClick's News Release Wire.

A dedicated link to share news releases on social media platforms.

Enhanced SEO benefits from inbound links from ExpertClick to the user's site.

The ability to send multiple news releases – Just seven keystrokes at www.NewsClick.com

Tools to build out a comprehensive press room.

A platform to respond to journalist inquiries at www.InterviewClick.com

Affordable Membership Options Post-Trial Following the free 30-day period, PR firms can choose to continue their journey with PressReleaseWire.com with memberships starting as low as $28 a month. Detailed information about the various membership levels including be profiled in the 2025 printed Yearbook of Experts, Authorities & Spokespersons is available at www.ExpertClick.com/join.

Efficient and Wide-Ranging Distribution Upon approval, news releases distributed via PressReleaseWire.com are disseminated through six effective channels:

Display on the front page of ExpertClick.com, the main site. Syndication to Google News. Distribution to LexisNexis.com, the leading professional search resource. Instant appearance in the client's ExpertClick Press Room. Creation of a unique, search engine optimized page. Availability via an RSS feed for integration into social media accounts.

Readers of this O'Dwyers news story have a special pre-approved link with the O'Dwyer code: http://www.expertclick.com/pressreleasewire/refer/Guest-of-ODwyer-PR

Note for Users: It's important for PR and ad agencies to register their clients as the newsmaker in their profile. This ensures that the press releases benefit from PressReleaseWire.com's search engine tools and are indexed appropriately. PR firms may register multiple clients