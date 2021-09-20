Speaker
Percentage Change in Job Openings by Industry
In December of 2019 then-candidate Joe Biden famously told a crowd in a hard-hit coal mining town to "learn to code" in order to transition to "the jobs of the future". While there has probably never been a better time to be looking for a job in the United States, it was bad advice then and even worse advice now.

Recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that while job openings in Manufacturing and Leisure and Hospitality have surged 103% and 88% since mid-2019, respectively, jobs in the Information sector are second from the bottom—up just 11% in two years. 

 
