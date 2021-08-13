‘Pathway to Prosperity: Your Guide to Money & Economics’ by Mark Lazar Wins 2021 Gold Literary Titan Book Award

Salt Lake City, UT—Certified Financial Planner Mark Lazar's book, Pathway to Prosperity: Your Guide to Money and Economics, won the 2021 Gold Literary Titan Book Award. The Literary Titan Book Awards are awarded to books that have astounded and amazed us with unique writing styles, vivid worlds, complex characters, and original ideas. These books deserve extraordinary praise and we are proud to acknowledge the hard work, dedication, and imagination of these talented authors

Pathway to Prosperity is carefully constructed to bring straight forward financial education to a wide-strata-of-readership. This is demonstrated by Mark Lazar's belief that "regardless of your race, color, religion, where you grew up, or current social status, you have the power to change your life in ways you never believed possible." This credo comes by way of the hard work he put in building his own success and wealth. He implores readers to remember, a goal without a plan is just a wish. A plan without execution is a waste of time. Furthermore, financial success is about doing a handful of things just a little better.

Wisdom and Truth are a power combination, Lazar uses both in the book. Truth: "The secret sauce of capitalism is it encourages and rewards hard work, industriousness, and entrepreneurialism while fostering an innovative and competitive environment." Wisdom: "Knowledge is power, and by gaining a deeper understanding of how money works you can make confident, well-informed decisions that will benefit you throughout your lifetime. Let the journey begin."

On the level of human nature, he offers this: "As you travel down the pathway to financial freedom, success begets success, and you'll become more confident and optimistic as time goes on. Just as poverty is a choice, so too is prosperity. The pathway awaits you."

"This is the modern gold standard for anyone desiring an understanding of economics and investing from a man more than competent to give such advice." —Joe Green, Amazon Reviewer, 5-stars

"Lazar not only encourages the reader that change is possible, he also empowers change by showing the way forward and walking with the reader along it." —Jessica Tofino, Educator and Writer, 5-Stars

"The bad news is there is no magic formula or get-rich-quick scheme," states Lazar. "The good news, however, is that by building your wealth the right way—by understanding and incorporating sound financial principles into your everyday life and doing a handful of things a little better—over time you will become financially secure."

Lazar is passionate about helping others achieve financial independence. He draws from his own journey to prosperity and decades of experience in the finance industry to share a comprehensive financial literacy program that takes the mystery out of money. Practically written and easy to understand, Pathway to Prosperity is an interactive financial literacy program that gives readers real-world knowledge of money and economics, combined with interactive tools to assess one's personal financial status and determine the next steps along the path.

In this book, you'll find a practical guide to money and economics and discover:

How to assess the basics of your personal finances and make prudent decisions

Why cash flow is more important than net worth and how to use credit wisely

How to choose a college major and career with future financial prosperity in mind

What to consider when making important financial decisions, such as buying a home

The importance of thinking about and planning for retirement from the beginning of your career

How a solid grasp of economics allows you to make confident, well-informed financial decisions

Lazar truly believes that prosperity is the inevitable outcome of choosing to do a few things just a little better and that everyone can be financially successful. Pathway to Prosperity is comprehensive in knowledge and practical in design, providing the tools to navigate the path toward financial freedom. Available in convenient eBook and audiobook versions, Pathway to Prosperity is an essential and clear guide with a wealth of life-changing knowledge to help readers build a better financial future.

Pathway to Prosperity: Your Guide to Money and Economics (ebook) $10.49, ASIN: B08K2ZMF2Q (Audiobook) $17.46, 2020, 241 pages, available at Amazon.

Mark Lazar was raised in a blue-collar family living below the poverty line, and experienced first-hand the struggles and pressures faced by many families in the United States. Rather than discouraging him, these hardships motivated and gave him ambition, fortitude, and a good work ethic. He began working at age twelve and became a millionaire before age 40.

Today, Mark's passion is helping others become financially independent and prosperous, sharing common-sense principles, values, and strategies that lead to financial success. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, and Senior Vice President of Investment for a wealth advisory firm in Salt Lake City. Along with more than twenty-six years in the investment industry, he was an adjunct professor of finance at the University of Utah's David Eccles School of Business from 2002-2017. Mark holds a BS in finance from the University of Utah, and an MBA from the University of Colorado. Find more information about Mark Lazar and start your journey to financial prosperity at PathwaytoProsperity.com.

