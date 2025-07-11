Page Borders to Download and Print

The page borders
at PageBorders.net are perfect for stationery, signs, frames and lots more. The site's selection recently expanded to 1,161 designs.
"The new borders
include casual and more formal designs," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "Each border downloads instantly, and you can choose from a variety of file formats"
Several new flower and nature borders
have been added, including tiny flowers, forest mushrooms, roses and sunflowers. There are also new seasonal borders
with autumn leaves or red hearts along with fruit, lemon and confetti borders. Plus, site visitors will find abstract borders
such as colorful dots and black swirls.
The new kid-friendly borders
feature graphics of ice cream cones and stars. Rounding out the new additions are borders resembling crumbled paper, gold leaf foil and a cracked photo.
PageBorders.net also has sports borders, black-and-white borders, monogram borders
, dog borders, antique borders, and more. For $3.99, users can download any design in PDF, DOC, PNG and JPG format. Graphic designers and others who prefer a .AI file that works with Adobe Illustrator and other compatible programs can opt for the $7 version.
"I'm pleased to have continued to add new borders regularly since the site's launch in 2011," Savetz said. "I always welcome site user suggestions for designs"
