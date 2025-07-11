Speaker
Page Borders to Download and Print
Friday, July 11, 2025


The page borders at PageBorders.net are perfect for stationery, signs, frames and lots more. The site's selection recently expanded to 1,161 designs.


"The new borders include casual and more formal designs," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "Each border downloads instantly, and you can choose from a variety of file formats"


Several new flower and nature borders have been added, including tiny flowers, forest mushrooms, roses and sunflowers. There are also new seasonal borders with autumn leaves or red hearts along with fruit, lemon and confetti borders. Plus, site visitors will find abstract borders such as colorful dots and black swirls.


The new kid-friendly borders feature graphics of ice cream cones and stars. Rounding out the new additions are borders resembling crumbled paper, gold leaf foil and a cracked photo.


PageBorders.net also has sports borders, black-and-white borders, monogram borders, dog borders, antique borders, and more. For $3.99, users can download any design in PDF, DOC, PNG and JPG format. Graphic designers and others who prefer a .AI file that works with Adobe Illustrator and other compatible programs can opt for the $7 version.


"I'm pleased to have continued to add new borders regularly since the site's launch in 2011," Savetz said. "I always welcome site user suggestions for designs"


There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.
