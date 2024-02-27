Optimism From Investors

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Optimism abounds!

Enthusiasm for everything related to artificial intelligence (AI) drove a global stock market rally last week. Equity markets in the United States, Europe, and Japan hit all-time highs after a leading chipmaker reported better-than-expected earnings and an extraordinary surge in demand for its artificial intelligence-targeted processors, wrote Rita Nazareth of Bloomberg.

Investors took the news "as evidence that the generative AI boom is both real and spreading. [The company's] spectacular earnings report and forward guidance are spurring investors to buy shares of almost any company with a stake in the AI race—everything from computer and networking hardware providers to cloud computing plays to enterprise application software," reported Eric J. Savitz of Barron's.

Investors weren't the only ones feeling optimistic last week. Economists who participated in a February Bloomberg survey expect the U.S. economy to grow this year and next year, although a significant minority say that a recession is possible in 2025, reported Augusta Saraiva and Kyungjin Yoo of Bloomberg. They cited a source who stated:

"The U.S. economy remains the envy of the world…Both real economic growth and employment growth remain strong while inflation rates and interest rates are falling."

Chief executive officers (CEOs) are feeling optimistic, too. The Conference Board Measure of CEO Confidence™ survey found that CEOs are feeling much better than they did at the end of last year.

32% said economic conditions were better than they were six months ago (up from 18% in the fourth quarter).

31% said conditions in their industries were better than they were six months ago (up from 27% in the fourth quarter).

36% expect economic conditions to improve over the next six months (up from 19% in the fourth quarter).

Last week, major U.S. stock indices moved higher, yields on longer maturities of U.S. Treasuries moved lower.

