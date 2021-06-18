One Of The 10 Most Inspiring Business Leaders Making A Difference

Friday, June 18, 2021

June 18, 2021 Metro Area, D.C. – CIO Views features Stutz in their latest magazine edition, on pages 24-25, as they view her as a highly inspiring business leader who is making a difference.

The title, "Elinor Stutz, A Pioneer Sales Leader keeping a Unique stance on generating sales." The article states upfront: "As the adage says, 'Success comes to those who will and dare.' Many successful business leaders had burnt the midnight oil and fought all odds to reach the zenith of their absolute success Elinor Stutz, Author, Motivational Speaker, Sales Trainer, and CEO of Smooth Sale has also defeated many battles to reach the prestigious position of being a 'Remarkable Sales Leader in a fully male-dominated industry."

Click this link to view the Magazine and read the article: https://cioviews.com/digital/2021/june/the-10-most-inspiring-business-leaders-making-a-difference-june-2021/

Elinor Stutz is known for her pioneer spirit and knowledge as a thought leader. Elinor's mission is to inspire, teach and motivate audiences to embrace their most significant vision and transform innate talent into the leader they want to become. Her message is "Believe, Become, Empower." Her incredulous journey from overcoming a broken neck led her to inspire and empower people worldwide. Standing ovations always follow her powerful presentations.

Believing in her mission and making strides every day, Kred declared Stutz a Top 1% Influencer. According to Stutz, Trust is the soul of sales and everything we do. She advises, 'tomorrow is a blank canvass; begin painting your future today.'

Today, Stutz continues with her community service work through writing, speaking, and a collaborative effort with two organizations. Her actions throughout her life are always toward equality. Inspiring for Stutz is her commitment to the Inclusion Allies Coalition by working with the Social Media Committee. The organization dedicates itself to helping all people globally regardless of ethnicity, the color of skin, or orientation to achieve equity and inclusion. Similarly, she is working with the Women's Information Network to grow the visibility and improve the status of women worldwide.