Official Empty Nester Certification

Quite suddenly, Douglas Eymer and Selene Carlo-Eymer found that they were no longer running a family taxi company. Nor were they nearly freezing to death at early spring youth baseball games. Hair-whitening adventures such as assisting in laborious school projects and frantically searching for a nearby 24-hour pharmacy* were now in their rearview mirror.







In 2018, their two sons were now in full flight, and the family's nest had emptied (except for holidays, of course).







Then, EYMER BRAND Laboratories + Think Tank's partners, Doug and Selene, conceptualized, incubated, and hatched EMPTY NESTER BRAND.

"To some, the life event described above is a painful reminder of how many days, months, and years have passed since they first became parents. To us, observing your offspring's launch is an event that should be recorded and celebrated.", remarked Doug.

Selene added, "We celebrate births, graduations, engagements, and weddings; there is no reason that this event should be overlooked."

The couple has designed an official EMPTY NESTER certificate to recognize this noteworthy achievement. Each intricately designed certificate is personalized with the name(s) of the joyous parental unit(s) and the date of the successful flight. The 8.5"x11.0" document is also available, either framed or unframed.

For additional information, please send us an email. We are currently accepting a limited number of orders for this holiday season!

*Because fevers never really get cooking until after midnight.



