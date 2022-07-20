From: Kevin Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Wednesday, July 20, 2022



Obituary Templates and Related Printablesv



"I started ObituaryHelp.net in 2014, with a basic selection of sample obituaries as well as articles with tips on obit-writing," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "My goal with the site has always been to make the process a little easier for family and friends who are called upon to capture a person's life in a brief writeup"



Now, site visitors will find forms for all kinds of situations, along with fill-in-the-blanks obits, funeral program templates and more.



There are nearly two dozen new sample obits at ObituaryHelp.net. Some are quite simple, with just the facts, while others outline more of a storyteller style.



New to the site are four fill-in-the-blanks obituaries, ready to complete for an educator, a health care worker, a community leader or a "quirky" person.



Also just-added are obituaries specifically for: a CEO, a solemn service and a celebration of life. Other new templates are designed to share a deceased person's passion for a social, political, or health issue. Some of the new sample obits reference specific illnesses or causes of death.



New to ObituaryHelp.net are a few sample obituaries for beloved pets, including dogs, cats and horses.



The site also has thank you note templates, and newly added are some that a surviving loved one can send out to a doctor or other health care worker, death doula or journalist.



"I've made sure to include formal obits as well as some with humor," Savetz said. "Just choose a template that's close to your situation and use it as a starting point"



Everything at ObituaryHelp.net is free for personal use. Most printables can be downloaded in editable DOC format to type directly into using Microsoft Word or another compatible program.



Another member of the FreePrintable.net family is DeathPlanner.net, a one-stop online resource for end-of-life planning. The site has free checklists, forms, worksheets and other resources that can be organized in a Final Directive



There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.


