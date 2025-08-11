From: News Council Georgetown , DC Tuesday, August 11, 2043

Non-Profits Send News Releases Free with The News Council Non-Profits Send News Releases Free with The News Council Washington, DC – August 11, 2025 The News Council, operated by ExpertClick, offers qualified non-profit advocacy groups the ability to send their news releases free of charge so their public-interest messages are treated as news, not advertising. To qualify for free membership, organizations must pass the ScoreMyExpert.com test, which confirms they meet professional and credibility standards. Once qualified, members can promote their causes and distribute press releases in ten powerful ways including Google News, LexisNexis, and ExpertClick's syndication network. Quote "Our mission is to amplify important public-interest messages. By removing the cost barrier for non-profits, we help ensure their voices are heard by journalists, policymakers, and the public"



— Mitchell P. Davis, Founder of ExpertClick and The News Council Track Record of Support The News Council has donated services to Smokey Bear & The National Park Service, the United Negro College Fund, the American Red Cross, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the CIA, the IRS, the U.S. Olympic Committee, and the Clinton White House. What the Media Say "Dial-an-Expert" — The New York Times

"A Dating Service of PR" — PRWeek

"An Invaluable Tool" — CNN

"It will make your group the central point for quotes and interviews" — Association Trends How to Join Join Free at Signature Level Visit www.ExpertClick.com/join Take and pass the ScoreMyExpert.com qualification test On page two, do not enter a credit card In the special offer box enter: Guest of News Council Upgrade at Half Price Enter your payment information In the special offer box enter: Half-Price from News Council "News Council" is a U.S. registered trademark of ExpertClick. The concept is inspired by the Ad Council. ExpertClick began in 1984 as The Talk Show Guest Directory with early Ad Council support. Part Two: Professional Onboarding for Long-Term Success Membership includes a guided onboarding process to ensure your organization gets results quickly. Your Welcome Packet Includes Personal Welcome Letter from Founder Mitchell P. Davis with quick-start steps

Member Handbook at www.MemberHandbook.com

Guided Tour Video on sending releases and managing topics: Watch on YouTube

Custom Profile Tools for links, images, keywords, and social media integration

Direct Support by phone, text, or email 10 Ways Your News Reaches People Sent to Google News Listed in LexisNexis Shown on the ExpertClick home page Included in your Press Room Displayed in your International Platform Association speaker profile Found in topic search results Linked by icons in your profile Published as search-friendly pages Added to RadioTour.com for audio or video Available as RSS feeds for your social media Four Easy Ways to Send Releases Full-service portal: www.ExpertClick.com for Text/HTML, PDF, and screen grabs

Quick send: www.NewsClick.com for fast Text/HTML posts

Blog-to-news via RSS (Blogger supported)

Email-to-blog workflow with automatic news distribution Video on sending video news releases: View here Additional Resources ExpertClick Brochure: View brochure | Printable version

Speaker Timing Card: Download

Beer Note: View order form and printable version

