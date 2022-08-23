New Vehicle Prices Are Wheely High

It's not just housing—the average transaction price of new vehicles sold in June hit a new stratospheric record high of $45,844, up 14% from a year ago. As automakers continue to struggle with shortages of key parts and semiconductors in particular, inventories remain near historic lows. Dealers handled the shortages by charging more than list price and filling their lots with only the most expensive vehicles loaded with as many options as possible—and that's how the ATP (average transaction price) jumped to a new record. Since June 2019, the ATP has spiked by 36%, or by over ten grand per vehicle! (Chart by wolfstreet.com, data by JD Power)

For more information, you can contact Womack at greg@womackadvisers.com or call (405) 340-1717.

