New Printables Added to Free Maps Site

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free The website PrintableWorldMap.net has added to its selection of nearly 800 printable maps "This new batch of maps expands the selection at this site that I created in 2009," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "There's everything from basic state and country outline maps to detailed topical maps"The map designs are exclusive to PrintableWorldMap.net, and each map is free to instantly download and print.The newest maps represent the provinces and territories of Canada. There are two versions of each map. One is blank and the other is labeled with both the name and the capital city.The site has basic and labeled regional maps and continent maps that are ideal for classrooms and other settings. PrintableWorldMap.net also has constellation maps of the stars.The topical maps range from illustrated maps of the Ancient Roman Empire to the Oregon Trail.PrintableWorldMap.net also has detailed maps of U.S. time zones, capitals, state flags, bodies of water and various regions.Site users can download any map instantly for free as a PDF file. Another option is to conveniently download the entire collection at once for just $9."By opting for the collection, educators and others can save the hundreds of maps to a computer for instant access anytime," Savetz said.There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing , Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

