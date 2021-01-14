New Printable Planners for 2021

The popular website PrintablePlanners.net has updated its selection of planner refills, standalone organizational printables, and journals.

"Some of these printable planning pages are especially for 2021, while others can be used anytime," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "I started PrintablePlanners.net in 2008 with simple sets of refills for commercial planners, and it's since expanded to include nearly 1,100 printables, each with a free option."

In addition, the PrintablePlanners.net site has been reorganized to make specific printables easier to find. It's now possible to view categories of planners by size, function or layout.

The new additions include: a flight tracker for the site's travel journal, water trackers and a year-on-one-page calendar. There are also spiral-shaped goal trackers to visually observe progress by day for an entire month.

The sticker category has been expanded to include several school, goals, ideas and other tiny labels to be printed onto sticker paper and cut out for use in a decorative planner.

The popular weekly planners and 5- and 10-year journals have been updated with a 2021 start date. This format is perfect for writing a few sentences about personal or business activities on any date. Then, they can look back on it over the years.

PrintablePlanners.net has sets of refill pages for ringed planners and organizers such as Franklin Covey, Day-Timer and Day Runner. The dozen planner sizes are: executive, desktop, A5, large cahier, travel, personal, pocket, hipster, A6, small cahier, small and mini.

Site users will also find creative bullet journal or "bujo" designs. There's also an author planner, student planners, a baby planner, the aforementioned travel journal and coordinated planner pages with floral or watercolor designs.

Each item at the site is free to print individually in PDF form to write on by hand. Another option, available for many designs, is to pay $4 per sheet for a DOC version that can be typed into using Microsoft Word before printing. Also available is the option to download an entire collection of planner inserts in one size for $9.

There are even more organizational printables, including to do lists, paper and grocery lists at PrintableToDoList.com, PrintablePaper.net and FreePrintableGroceryList.com.

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.