New Printable Health-Related Forms and Charts Added to Website

FreePrintableMedicalForms.com, a website that has been offering health-related forms
, charts, journals, trackers, and other printables since 2009, recently added to its wide selection.
"You'll find printables for medical offices, households, schools and other settings at FreePrintableMedicalForms.com," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "Like everything at FreePrintableMedicalForms.com, there's a free version of every new form and chart
"
PDF versions are free to instantly download and print. Also available are $3.99 DOC versions that can be typed into using Microsoft Word before printing.
There new additions include trackers
for dermatology issues, family eyeglass replacements, prescription refills, insurance copays and more. Plus, there are just-added letter templates for accommodations and appeals.
The wallet card
selection at FreePrintableMedicalForms.com has also expanded, with printables to alert servers, medical staff and others of allergies to: latex, sulfa, penicillin, legumes, milk, seafood and sulfite.
There are also new additions to the veterinary forms
category, such as trackers and appeal letters related to pet insurance and health.
FreePrintableMedicalForms.com also has exercise charts, nutrition forms, logs for people with diabetes, medication forms
and more. For medical offices or anyone who would like to have the entire collection of 731 printables on hand, there's the time- and money-saving option to download the entire medical forms collection
for just $99.
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.