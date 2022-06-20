New Owwll Platform Connects People With The Experts And Professional Help They Need

From: Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert Washington , DC Monday, June 20, 2022



Owwll Logo Owwll at https://owwll.com is the newest platform to emerge in the business of making connections. It's a tool that immediately connects hundreds of experts and professionals with people who are seeking advice. The site has 800 experts (and counting) in dozens of subject areas that include technology, coaching, mentoring, law, crisis management, marketing, public relations, health and wellness, podcasting, entertainment and financial services. The experts set their own rates for providing their advice over the site's phone app, and for which they charge by initial increments of 10 or 20 minutes. As an incentive for people to use Owwll, some experts are charging as little as $1 for a 10 minute consultation. Whether people are seeking advice on a marketing campaign, getting help on breaking into a new career, or just want to improve their well-being, Owwll makes it possible for them to connect with an expert in minutes through the push of a button. The platform was inspired by the founder, Jason Hill, and his interest in finding a better way to connect individuals. "I've always been a good connector, and I thought there has to be a better way to connect individuals. Being a podcaster, I have the ability to have the connection, listening and learning from them, but there is no access to that person for my audience, they're left with questions that they can't get answers to," Hill said. "We learn so much from the podcasting process with being in that seat, so I asked, 'why can't the audience be in that hot seat?' I wanted to lead the way of connecting people, I wanted to scale myself. That's how Owwll was born," according to Hill. ###

