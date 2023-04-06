Speaker
New ISO Training for Management Consultants Offered by IMC USA
Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA) Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA)
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Thursday, April 6, 2023


The Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA, imcusa.org) is pleased to announce training for consultants on the International Standards Organization ISO 20700 guidelines, the first professional services standard worldwide for consultants to management. Established in 2017, ISO 20700 guidelines are designed to improve transparency and client satisfaction. Consultants use ISO 20700 guidelines to differentiate themselves and their consulting practice in a growing and increasingly competitive industry. For more information and to access the training, visit IMC USA's ISO 20700 Guidelines for Mangement Consultancy Services webpage.

"IMC USA's offering of training for ISO 20700 in the United States is an essential milestone in further development of professional standards in the consulting industry," said David Norman, IMC USA Board member and founder of The Consultants Peer Group. "With recent press about consulting firm missteps, it's more important than ever for IMC USA to advance trainings like its ISO 20700 Guidelines course."

Consultants trained in ISO 20700 learn a common framework within which to hold constructive, open conversations with prospects and clients alike about proposed services. ISO 20700's common framework also allows prospects and clients to appraise consultants and evaluate their work against standards, prevent misunderstandings about consulting assignments, and clearly identify the value of each engagement. The ISO 20700 training offered by IMC USA is an on-demand course currently available in two tracks to IMC USA members and Certified Management Consultants. A third track designed for general learners at any level of experience in management consulting is in development.

ISO 20700 is published by the International Organization for Standardization, a worldwide federation of national standards organizations. Members of the ISO federation collaborate in the development and promotion of international standards.

About the Institute of Management Consultants

Founded in 1968, IMC USA exists to promote “excellence and ethics in management consulting through certification, education, and professional resources.” IMC USA is the recognized certifying body in the U.S. for the Certified Management Consultant® – CMC® designation. The CMC® conforms to the international standards of the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (CMC-global.org), of which IMC USA is a founding member. For more information about IMC USA membership, certification, Academy courses, and the annual Consult-Con conference for consultants, visit imcusa.org or contact IMC USA's Association Executive, Noelle Campany, by email or call 800-793-4992.
