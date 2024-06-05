New IMC USA and New Orchard Partnership Helps Management Consultants Better Serve Clients

The Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA, imcusa.org ), in partnership with New Orchard (neworchard.com), is proud to announce the launch of a partnership and information series to help management consultants define, implement, and maintain sustainable change initiatives across businesses nationwide. The partnership provides discounted pricing, certification training, and ongoing support to active members of IMC USA. The information series will consist of both virtual and live sessions – designed to engage consultants, collaborators, executives, and thought leaders throughout the U.S.

Learn more and register for the next IMC USA - New Orchard information session with New Orchard on Friday, June 7, 2024, at 1 pm ET on the IMC USA Lunch and Learn registration page. IMC USA Lunch and Learn programs are free and open to all consultants.

"IMC USA is proud to partner with New Orchard to bring the power of technology, training and resources to assist management consultants across the country better serve their clients." says Angela Dingle, Chair for the IMC USA Board of Directors. "The ultimate goal of the partnership is to advance IMC USA's goal of educating management consultants on the highest standards in management consulting and drive social and economic success and helping them to elevate their consulting practices."

New Orchard offers a strategic software solution for companies looking to accelerate growth and demonstrate impact. New Orchard's evaluation software tools deliver powerful, flexible assessments across enterprises to generate data driven strategy and execution, delivering bottom-line results.

"Our mission at New Orchard is to help organizations of all sizes measure and achieve operational excellence, ensure process improvements, and promote financial, communal, and relational wealth. That's why we're thrilled to collaborate with The Institute of Management Consultants USA," said Rusty Goodsell, CEO of New Orchard. "We know that it is important for management consultants to provide value to their clients. The technology, training and resources we bring to this partnership is a game changer." For more information, visit www.neworchard.com.