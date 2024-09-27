New, Free Rulers Added to Printables Site

Dozens of new printable ruler
variations have been added to the site PrintableRulers.net.
"I started PrintableRulers.net in 2015 with a selection of basic rulers," said Kay Savetz. "The site has since expanded to include 218 measuring tools
of all types"
The new additions include layout rulers
for publishing and other typography needs. Most of these show lengths in inches, centimeters, points or picas.
The just-added hobby rulers
include scale rulers with short measuring increments for model-making, engineering, cartography and other purposes. The professional rulers
category now has a measuring tool designed for gauging the depth of attic insulation.
"These rulers can stand in for a standard physical ruler, especially when printed on cardstock or laminated for sturdiness," Savetz said. "Be sure to print anything at PrintableRulers.net at 100 percent for the best results"
PrintableRulers.net has measuring tools for everyone from students to crafters. There are pocket rulers
, blank rulers, quilting rulers, needlework rulers
and lots more to print for free in both standard and metric
versions. Each item downloads instantly as a PDF file.
"This site complements the classroom printables
at TeachersPrintables.net and the papers
at PrintablePaper.net," Savetz said. "Visit PrintableRulers.net any time you need to measure something"
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.