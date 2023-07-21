Speaker
New Award Certificates to Print
There's a batch of new printable award certificates to instantly download at the website FreePrintableCertificates.net.


"The just-added certificates are each available in colorful and black-and-white colorable versions," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator.


While there is a wide range of certificates at FreePrintableCertificates.net, these newest additions mainly focus on celebrating children's achievements. There are brightly colored borders and illustrations in a variety of themes. Or, users can opt for the color-it-yourself certificates. Each version includes lines for names and other details. A PDF version is free (simply print and then write by hand), while an editable DOC version (type into it) is just $5 per design.


There are new education awards for learning letters, numbers, reading skills or math concepts. Other new designs include: pencils and daisies, a honey bee with flowers, a princess with a castle, robots with computers and teddy bear with toys.


Also available are a few designs without a theme, so the awards are easy to customize for an event or occasion. These include: stars, clouds, geometric shapes and rainbows and sunshine.


FreePrintableCertificates.net also has business achievement awards, certificates of appreciation, sports and scouting prizes, commemorative birth certificates, holiday certificates, and lots more.


"There are 2,062 certificates in all," Savetz said. "This site has grown so much since I started it in 2005!"


There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.
