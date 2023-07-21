New Award Certificates to Print

From: Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Friday, July 21, 2023



There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free There's a batch of new printable award certificates to instantly download at the website FreePrintableCertificates.net."The just-added certificates are each available in colorful and black-and-white colorable versions," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator.While there is a wide range of certificates at FreePrintableCertificates.net, these newest additions mainly focus on celebrating children's achievements . There are brightly colored borders and illustrations in a variety of themes. Or, users can opt for the color-it-yourself certificates. Each version includes lines for names and other details. A PDF version is free (simply print and then write by hand), while an editable DOC version (type into it) is just $5 per design.There are new education awards for learning letters, numbers, reading skills or math concepts. Other new designs include: pencils and daisies, a honey bee with flowers, a princess with a castle, robots with computers and teddy bear with toys.Also available are a few designs without a theme, so the awards are easy to customize for an event or occasion. These include: stars, clouds, geometric shapes and rainbows and sunshine.FreePrintableCertificates.net also has business achievement awards , certificates of appreciation, sports and scouting prizes, commemorative birth certificates, holiday certificates, and lots more."There are 2,062 certificates in all," Savetz said. "This site has grown so much since I started it in 2005!"There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing , Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

