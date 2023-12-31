More Ideas for Retailers to Drive Footfall

From: Little Free Loyalty Systems Greensboro , NC Sunday, December 31, 2023

Offering "little free" items can be a fantastic strategy for retailers to increase foot traffic and enhance the customer experience. Here are some creative ideas for small giveaways that retailers can consider: Free Samples: This could range from beauty products in a cosmetics store to food tastings in a grocery or specialty food shop. It's an excellent way to introduce customers to new products. Customized Buttons or Stickers: Retailers can offer small, branded buttons or stickers, especially in stores that appeal to younger demographics. These items are cost-effective and can be trendy and collectible. Seasonal Treats: Depending on the season, retailers can offer themed treats - like mini ice cream cones in summer or hot chocolate in winter. Mini Plants or Seeds: Garden centers or eco-friendly stores might offer small plants or seed packets. It's a unique way to draw in customers who are interested in gardening or sustainability. Bookmarks: Bookstores can give away branded bookmarks. They're practical for readers and easy to brand with inspiring quotes or artwork. Discount Coupons: While not a physical item, offering a small discount on the next purchase can be an effective draw. It also encourages repeat visits. Water Bottles: On hot days, offering free chilled water bottles can be a relief for shoppers. This is also an opportunity to brand the bottles with the store's logo. Balloon Giveaway: Particularly effective for stores targeting families, offering free balloons to children can create a welcoming and festive atmosphere. DIY Craft Kits: Small, simple craft kits can be a hit, especially in stores that cater to families or creative hobbies. Accessory Customization: For fashion or accessory stores, offering free customization, like monogramming or small add-ons, can be an attractive perk for customers. Pet Treats: For pet-friendly stores, offering free dog or cat treats can endear the store to pet owners. Phone Charging Stations: Offering a place to charge phones can be a draw for customers to stay longer in the store. Mini Workshops or Demonstrations: Hosting quick, free workshops or product demonstrations can draw in crowds and engage them in a meaningful way. Free Music Downloads: For stores with a focus on entertainment or technology, offering free music download codes can be an attractive giveaway. Artisanal Soaps or Candles: Small, fragrant items like soaps or candles can be a delightful freebie, especially in boutique or specialty stores. By carefully choosing items that align with their brand identity and target audience, retailers can use these small giveaways to not only increase foot traffic but also enhance the overall shopping experience and build customer loyalty.

