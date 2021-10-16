Matthew Cossolotto Dedicates New Book to NATO Staff and Leaders

Matthew Cossolotto, a former speechwriter for top leaders at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, has dedicated his new book (The Joy of Public Speaking: Find Your Voice and Reach Your Peak Potential) to the staff and leadership of the transatlantic alliance that was founded in 1949. Cossolotto's book is available on Amazon.com.

The charter of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (as NATO is formally known) states that the signatories will "seek to promote stability and well-being in the North Atlantic area" and will "unite their efforts for collective defense and for the preservation of peace and security." Article 5 of the NATO treaty states that "an attack against one Ally is considered an attack against all Allies."

NATO currently has 30 members in Europe and North America: Albania, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the United States.

Cossolotto's dedication to NATO reads as follows:

This book is dedicated to the surprisingly few in number but remarkably effective staff of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), all gifted and dedicated men and women who serve every day to fulfill NATO's history-shaping promise: to preserve the peace and defend the values of democracy. With apologies to Winston Churchill, never in the field of preventing human conflict has so much been owed by so many to so few.

I will forever be proud to have served as a speechwriter at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. I applaud the stellar leadership of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the two Deputy Secretaries General with whom I was privileged to work: Alexander Vershbow and Rose Gottemoeller.

I also offer my best wishes to all of my friends and colleagues on NATO's International Staff, with a special word of appreciation to those who served with me in the Public Diplomacy Division (PDD). And I express my profound admiration for the talented team of senior leaders of NATO's PDD and Media Operations Center during my tenure: Tacan Ildem, Oana Lungescu, Piers Cazalet, and Carmen Romero.

Finally, I extend my deep gratitude to the scores of NATO staff members who participated in the series of PodiumPower! workshops I conducted at NATO. Your eagerness to learn and willingness to experiment helped me shape and refine key concepts contained in the following pages.

All of you deserve a prolonged standing ovation!