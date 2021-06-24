Mark Lazar, Author of ‘Pathway to Prosperity,’ Garners 2021 International Impact Book Award

Salt Lake City, UT—Mark Lazar, author of Pathway to Prosperity: Your Guide to Money and Economics, just picked up the 2021 International Impact Book Award.

Such an award fits in nicely with Lazar's overall vision because he wants to positively "Impact" people from all backgrounds and economic situations. The IMBA website characterizes the award this way: "Our program has honored outstanding authors and their voices in non-fiction, fiction, education, poetry, business writing, essays, biography, children's literature and more. We applaud all of you for your excellent work and dedication. Books are reviewed by our judges and experts based on a scoring system that evaluates the quality of the writing and production of the book (editing, design, and other details)."

A Certified Financial Planner, Lazar fully loaded the book with vital information about the art and science of creating wealth while emphasizing a key factor: "Making money is one thing, creating wealth quite another." The first two-thirds of the book goes through the primary aspects of economic life with the final third, the most fascinating, focusing on what Lazar calls 'The Big Picture.' What he means by the latter are the major historical and societal levers effecting the U.S. and world economies. These include the history of money and trade, central banks (U.S. Federal Reserve or Bank of England), stock and commodity markets, government fiscal and monetary policy, inflation, deflation, bonds, credit, market cycles and more.

Having grown up in straightened circumstances, Lazar used the stress of childhood financial hardship to create the drive and know-how to create financial independence. He achieved his goals and thus created the type of freedom which ushers in the ability to choose options rather than make choices. A hard worker from his early teens, Mark Lazar never lets those memories get too far away and wrote Pathway to Prosperity to share the common sense principles, values, and strategies that led to his success.

"This is the modern gold standard for anyone desiring an understanding of economics and investing from a man more than competent to give such advice." —Joe Green, Amazon Reviewer, 5-stars

"Lazar not only encourages the reader that change is possible, he also empowers change by showing the way forward and walking with the reader along it." —Jessica Tofino, Educator and Writer, 5-Stars

"The bad news is there is no magic formula or get-rich-quick scheme," states Lazar. "The good news, however, is that by building your wealth the right way—by understanding and incorporating sound financial principles into your everyday life and doing a handful of things a little better—over time you will become financially secure."

Lazar is passionate about helping others achieve financial independence. He draws from his own journey to prosperity and decades of experience in the finance industry to share a comprehensive financial literacy program that takes the mystery out of money. Practically written and easy to understand, Pathway to Prosperity is an interactive financial literacy program that gives readers real-world knowledge of money and economics, combined with interactive tools to assess one's personal financial status and determine the next steps along the path.

In this book, you'll find a practical guide to money and economics and discover:

How to assess the basics of your personal finances and make prudent decisions

Why cash flow is more important than net worth and how to use credit wisely

How to choose a college major and career with future financial prosperity in mind

What to consider when making important financial decisions, such as buying a home

The importance of thinking about and planning for retirement from the beginning of your career

How a solid grasp of economics allows you to make confident, well-informed financial decisions

Lazar truly believes that prosperity is the inevitable outcome of choosing to do a few things just a little better and that everyone can be financially successful. Pathway to Prosperity is comprehensive in knowledge and practical in design, giving people tools to travel down the path toward financial freedom. Available in convenient eBook and audiobook versions, Pathway to Prosperity is an essential and clear guide with a wealth of life-changing knowledge to help readers build a better financial future.

Pathway to Prosperity: Your Guide to Money and Economics (ebook) $10.49, ASIN: B08K2ZMF2Q (Audiobook) $17.46, 2020, 241 pages, available at Amazon.

Mark Lazar was raised in a blue-collar family living below the poverty line, and experienced first-hand the struggles and pressures faced by many families in the United States. Rather than discouraging him, these hardships motivated and gave him ambition, fortitude, and a good work ethic. He began working at age twelve and became a millionaire before age 40.

Today, Mark's passion is helping others become financially independent and prosperous, sharing common-sense principles, values, and strategies that lead to financial success. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, and Senior Vice President of Investment for a wealth advisory firm in Salt Lake City. Along with more than twenty-six years in the investment industry, he was an adjunct professor of finance at the University of Utah's David Eccles School of Business from 2002-2017. Mark holds a BS in finance from the University of Utah, and an MBA from the University of Colorado.

Find more information about Mark Lazar and start your journey to financial prosperity at pathwaytoprosperity.com.

