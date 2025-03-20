M. Brian Reid Awarded Certified Management Consultant Designation

The Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA, imcusa.org) is pleased to announce that business continuity and resilience consultant M. Brian Reid has been awarded the Certified Management Consultant (CMC®) designation. M. Brian Reid is a leader in enterprise resilience, risk management, and security consulting with over 25 years of experience advising top management in organizations across diverse industries. As a Certified Management Consultant®, Brian joins thousands of CMCs worldwide recognized for their professionalism, standards, core competencies and ethical practices.

"I am deeply humbled and delighted to be awarded the CMC certification. It has been a goal of mine since I started in management consulting," said Brian. "I believe that a consultant must be proficient in their chosen field of practice but being credentialed in the art and science of consulting is just as important."

Throughout his career, Brian has led risk, resiliency, and strategic consulting engagements for large, complex, global organizations. His profound expertise in ISO and other globally-respected standards underscores his commitment to industry best practices.? A graduate of the prestigious United States Military Academy at West Point, Brian combines strategic thinking with detailed execution and advanced expertise in business continuity, crisis management, and cyber resilience. Brian's distinguished academic credentials include three master's degrees in business administration (MBA), security management (MA), and information assurance (MS). Certified as a Management Consultant (CMC®), he is a trusted advisor, educator, and speaker who drives innovation and resilience across industries while championing organizational preparedness and excellence.

The Certified Management Consultant (CMC®) mark is awarded by IMC USA to consultants who have achieved a level of performance that includes professional standards in technical competency, ethics, global standards in consulting competencies, professional behavior, client and project management, and personal conduct. Consultants do not have to be a member of IMC USA to apply for the CMC. To qualify for the CMC® mark, consultants apply to IMC USA with proof of their experience as a management consultant, a minimum four-year college education (or the equivalent), references from clients, and written summaries of consulting engagements. The applicants take written and oral examinations to demonstrate understanding of the management consulting process and ethical aspects of consulting defined in IMC USA's Competency Framework and the IMC Code of Ethics.