Linda Jensen Asks Business Owners, 'What Is Your Exit Strategy' In Her New Book
Washington, DC
Wednesday, September 11, 2024

 

Linda Jensen Asks Business Owners, 'What Is Your Exit Strategy' In Her New Book

Linda Jensen, Author of 'What is Your Exit Strategy' -- Small Business Expert

Olympia, WA—51% of businesses are owned by baby boomers, meaning that over 16 million business owners will soon be passing their businesses on to the next generation. Certified Exit Planning Advisor Linda Jensen shares her knowledge on what business owners should know before they decide to exit in her new book: What is Your Exit Strategy? Packed with personal stories, statistics, and meaningful advice, this book is a must-read for all business owners.

See full release at: http://newsreleasewire.com/306590

Media Contact: For a review copy of What is Your Exit Strategy? or to arrange an interview with Linda Jensen, contact Scott Lorenz of Westwind Book Marketing at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or at 734-667-2090. Reach Lorenz on Twitter @abookpublicist.

