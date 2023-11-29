Letters from Santa to Print and Send

Because Santa Claus is so busy this time of year, the website SantaPrintables.com has dozens of templates for grownups who want to help out by sending a letter from the North Pole on his behalf.
"Counting the 20 new additions, there are now 263 letter templates and other Christmas printables
at SantaPrintables.com," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "There's a free PDF version of each letter to print as-is, or a $5 editable option for Santa's helpers who would like to customize the wording before printing"
Each letter from Santa
is colorfully illustrated with holiday images. The text ranges from simple notes to answers to children's specific questions or concerns. There are new letters covering: volunteerism, a lost tooth and a holiday baby's first Christmas. Also new are wishes from Santa to an entire neighborhood, retirement home, school or day care.
The selection of letters from Santa
that address questions or worries now includes: being hospitalized at Christmas, family health matters, helping animals, concerns about the environment and a desire for world peace. There's a new letter to family pets
. A new printable envelope rounds out the new additions.
Plus, SantaPrintables.com has letters from reindeer, elves
and Mrs. Claus. Like the letters from Santa, each is digitally "signed" There are also a few funny letters
for older kids or adults.
"Along with letters, the site has free coloring pages, greeting cards, games
and activities," Savetz added.
