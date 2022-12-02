Letters from Santa to Print

From: Kevin Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Friday, December 2, 2022



There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free Grownups can help make a kid's day at Christmas time with the help of the printable letters from Santa at the website SantaPrintables.com."Santa is very busy, but SantaPrintables.com has a wide variety of ready-to-print and customizable letters that any parent or other 'Santa's helper' can use," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "Each year, I add new letters from Santa with full-color illustrations you won't find anywhere else"The site also has coloring pages, games , wish lists and activities to print. There's a free version of each item, while the letters are free as-is or $5 for a DOC (Microsoft Word) that can be typed into to customize the wording.This year's all-new illustrations include: an elaborate decorative border, Santa with Christmas trees, African-American Santa and other designs.The newest Santa letters cover a wide range of situations, interests and concerns. There are sample responses to a child having dreamed about Santa, a name change and celebrating Christmas early or late.Some of the letters address children's questions such as: is Santa mad that they peeked at gifts, what if Santa gets sick, how are sleighs maintained, and whether Santa will be careful not to let indoor pets escape.There are also new letters for when a parent is away, such as in the military or incarcerated. For those kids who want to contact Santa via phone or in person, and there are new sample letters gently explaining why that's not possible. Other letters are set up so Santa can mention having met the child at school, the mall or elsewhere. There are also a few new letters especially for very young children who are just learning to read. There are also Baby's First Christmas letters.SantaPrintables.com also has a few letters from Rudolph the reindeer, elves, Mrs. Claus and other North Pole favorites.The site has funny letters for older kids or grownups. A new letter has been added for students away at college. Some letters are even addressed to the family pets.The Santa letter templates at SantaPrintables.com are digitally "signed" by Santa. They're free as PDFs or $5 for the customizable DOC version that allows users to type in names and other details."There are 243 printables in all," Savetz said. "And my other FreePrintable.net sites have even more for the holidays and beyond"There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing , Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

