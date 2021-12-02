Letters from Santa and Printable Activities

SantaPrintables.com has added to its collection letters from Santa, and there are new printable games and activities as well. There's a free version of everything at the site.

"Santa is a busy fellow, and the templates at SantaPrintables.com let grownups help out with ready-to-print letters," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "The new letters from Santa feature exclusive full-color illustrations."

The site also has wish lists, games, coloring pages and much more. There are more than 225 printables in all.

The new letters from Santa speak to all kinds of situations, including the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and are intended to be sent with the help of a parent or other grown-up. One new border has a fluffy-bearded Santa, another includes ornaments and candles, and a third shows Santa trimming the tree. Also new is blue-hued snowman stationery.

The new letter topics include: Santa visiting school, Christmas pranks, social media safety and Covid precautions. There's also a "surfing summer Santa." Some of the letters answer questions children might have such as whether Santa can make it in snow, if he needs any help with his tasks and what happens if the weather is bad on Christmas Eve. New letters from Rudolph the Reindeer have been added, and the site also has letters from elves and Mrs. Claus.

SantaPrintables.com also has humorous letters for older kids or grown-ups, letters for Christmas morning, Baby's First Christmas messages and letters for the family pets.

Also new to the site are printable activities such as a fill-in-the-blanks Rudolph game, "I Spy" Christmas, a matching game, and an advent calendar to cut out and assemble. I've added a list for writing down favorite Christmas songs for caroling or anytime. Plus, there are Christmas mazes, word puzzles, wish list templates, thank you notes, greeting cards and coloring pages. (There are even more coloring pages at FreePrintableColoringPages.net.)

The Santa letter templates at SantaPrintables.com are free as PDFs or $5 for a DOC version that can be typed into using Microsoft Word or another compatible program. The premium version allows users to customize the text and add names and other details.

FreePrintable.net also has a convenient option to download a range of Christmas printables, including a selection of letters from Santa. The Christmas Pack of 40 specially curated printables is $12.

"Each letter from Santa is digitally 'signed' by Santa or his associates," Savetz said. "I'm pleased to have added so many new illustrations this season."

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.