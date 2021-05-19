Letter of Recommendation Templates for Jobs and More

Anyone needing a jump start in crafting a letter of recommendation can make use of the broad selection of templates at LettersOfRecommendation.net.

"I recently added even more sample letters, and now there are 337 to choose from at the site," said Kevin Savetz, the founder of FreePrintable.net, which has nearly 100 printables sites. "There are templates for all kinds of business, academic or personal matters. Just pick one that's close to what you need and use it as a starting point to find the right words to vouch for someone."

Like everything at LettersOfRecommendation.net, the new sample letters are free to download, customize and print. Each is free in DOC format for typing into with Microsoft Word. Or, users can simply cut and paste the text directly from the site. There are also several articles featuring letter-writing tips.

The new letters include job-related recommendations for: a security guard, a public relations professional, a graphic designer, a cook and a chef. (Job-seekers can also make use of the resume templates at InstantResumeTemplates.com and the cover letters at CoverLetterExamples.net.)

LettersOfRecommendation.net also has new scholarship recommendation letters that cover academic excellence, financial need, sports, theater, nursing school, community college and honors college. There are also new templates for financial aid appeals. Also just added are several letters for thanking teachers who have written letters on behalf of students for scholarships or college entrance.

The site also has sample letters relating to adoption, citizenship, parole and other legal matters, along with character references for personal relationships.

"Whether you're writing on a behalf of an employee, friend or someone else, these examples can get you started," Savetz said.

