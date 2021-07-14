Law Office and Courthouse Printables

The website LegalPleadingTemplate.com started in 2008 offering a selection of blank legal pleading templates. It's since expanded to include forms, charts, and other printables for court reporters, attorneys, law students and people representing themselves in court.

"There are 426 templates at the site in all," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "There's a free version of every item, and a time-saving all-in-one download is also available for purchase."

There are more than two dozen new court forms, including templates for: abandoning an appeal request, divorce-related orders, claims against an estate and a motion to dismiss.

The new law office forms include several bankruptcy-related printables, political candidacy declarations and disclosures, and specific affidavits, requests for order and statements. Forms especially for law students have also been added.

LegalPleadingTemplate.com has new forms for court offices, such as: an attendance ledger, an expense ledger, an invoice and a statement of earnings for court reporters. Also new is a juror excusal form citing Covid-19. New signs direct potential jurors to an assembly room at a courthouse.

Of course, the site still has general and state-specific pleading paper. There are also blank court and jury forms and forms for notaries.

The forms and templates at LegalPleadingTemplate.com are not a substitute for legal advice, and site users should be sure to consult an attorney when needed.

"Everything at the site is free to download and print individually," Savetz said. "There's also a premium option for those who want all of the forms and the ability to store them on a computer where they can easily access them anytime."

The entire collection of legal printables is available in one convenient download for just $99.

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.