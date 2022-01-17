Judson Brandeis, MD Seeking a Few Good Men for Bay Area Penile Enlargement Clinical Trials

San Ramon, CA—Judson Brandeis, MD, prominent Bay Area urologist, surgeon, educator and author, is seeking volunteers for a clinical trial penile enlargement research study. Conducted at the Brandeis MD facilities in Northern California, the P-Long Study is listed at NIH ClinicalTrials.gov. Educated at Brown University and Vanderbilt Medical School, with his surgical and urological residency done at UCLA, Dr. Brandeis is an expert in Male Sexual Wellness.

"Basically, our study focuses on a minimally invasive technique to grow your manhood in both length and girth. We employ a combo of platelet rich plasma growth factors, stretching, traction and Nitric Oxide boosting supplements, plus we don't use anything like silicone or other fillers," says Dr. Brandeis.

It is designed to stimulate a safe and natural growth of the penis over potential improvement in function. Participants, ages 20 to 55 with other requirements, must be able to travel to the Bay Area once a month for six months. Those interested are asked to email research@brandeismd.com or call 925-255-7867. See https://brandeismd.com/p-long/ for more details.

Watch a video about the clinical trial at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dESNpXYqrps&t=96s

Brandeis, whose new book The 21st Century Man won a 2021 International Impact Book Award, has decades of experience as a urologist, surgeon, researcher, educator and men's health specialist, Dr. Brandeis is intimately familiar with the challenges men face as they age. Brandeis reaffirmed a primary aspect of the book by noting, "It is up to us to take charge of our health. In the same way that preventative maintenance can extend the life of your car thousands of extra miles, managing your physical, mental, and emotional health can prevent a great many of the conditions and injuries that lead to poor performance and illness." For more information go to https://thetwentyfirstcenturyman.com/

"This is a mighty volume—everything men should know about physical, mental, and psychological health—all delivered with authority, excellent support by specialist colleagues, caring and compassion. The book is medically and scientifically accurate, accessible, engaging, and inspirational." —Grady Harp, MD, Amazon Top 50 Hall of Fame Reviewer, 5-Stars

"An encyclopedic guide to feeling good, living well and looking better for any 21st Century man." —John Kelly, Detroit Free Press, 5-Stars

About Dr. Judson Brandeis is an award-winning urologist and sexual medicine expert, clinical researcher, physician educator, and a caring clinician and surgeon. A graduate of Brown University and Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, with Urologic Surgery residency at UCLA and a post-doc fellowship at Harvard, today he specializes in the emerging field of sexual health and medicine.

Over the course of his 25-year career as a board-certified urologist he has performed thousands of surgeries and pioneered surgical robotics. In February of 2019, he opened BrandeisMD, a national leader in technology and sexual medicine innovations for men. BrandeisMD engages in ongoing clinical research to improve wellbeing and provide tools for men to live their best lives.

Dr. Brandeis is dedicated to helping his patients and men everywhere feel great, look good, and have better physical intimacy. He brings this wealth of expertise and care to this, his first book. A native New Yorker, Dr. Judson Brandeis now resides in Northern California.

Learn more about The 21st Century Man and Dr. Judson Brandeis at brandeismd.com or https://thetwentyfirstcenturyman.com/ (ISBN: 9781737379607). Available at Amazon.

Media Contact: For a review copy of The 21st Century Man or to arrange an interview with Dr. Judson Brandeis, contact Scott Lorenz of Westwind Book Marketing at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or by phone at 734-667-2090. Reach Lorenz on twitter @abookpublicist.