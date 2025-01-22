Jan McInnis Announces Exciting New Option for Keynote Presentations

Another way to get quality content without breaking the bank!!

Jan McInnis, a popular keynote speaker and comedian with over 20 years of experience, has launched an innovative offering for event planners and organizations. Understanding the challenges smaller groups face with tighter budgets, McInnis is now offering pre-recorded keynotes, creatively branded as " Insights Anytime: Pre-Recorded Keynotes." These recorded presentations provide the same level of insightful, laugh-out-loud content as her live performances, customized to fit the unique needs of each group.

"I know not every organization has the resources for a live keynote, but they still deserve quality, engaging content that resonates," McInnis explained. "With my "Insights Anytime" keynotes, smaller groups can access my material, tailored to them, without the logistical and financial demands of a live event."

Each pre-recorded keynote includes a personal touch. Before the presentation is crafted, McInnis conducts a conference call to learn about the audience, the event's theme, and any specific challenges or goals the group wants addressed. Her unique approach ensures every keynote is relevant, relatable, and packed with her signature clean, hilarious humor.

McInnis offers three keynotes, each designed to tackle universal workplace challenges with humor and practicality:

Finding the Funny in Change



This is McInnis's most popular keynote, perfect for organizations navigating transitions. She delivers actionable tips on how to use humor to manage change, reduce stress, and maintain a positive outlook during uncertain times. With real-world examples and relatable anecdotes, McInnis inspires audiences to embrace change with laughter. Finding the Funny in Communications



Ideal for professionals in sales, marketing, or anyone looking to enhance their communication skills, this keynote provides insights into incorporating humor to improve personal and business interactions. McInnis demonstrates how well-placed humor or lighthearted approach can foster connections and break down barriers. Bouncing Back: Handling Setbacks Like a Comedian



In this motivational keynote, McInnis shares the comedian's perspective on handling life's curveballs. Audiences learn practical strategies to face setbacks head-on, recover with resilience, and find the humor in tough situations.

McInnis's Customized Comedy Keynotes are the perfect solution for organizations seeking engaging, practical, and entertaining presentations without the need for a live speaker. To learn more or book a pre-recorded keynote, contact her assistant Brenda at Brenda@TheWorkLady.com

McInnis is also available for live virtual events and live in-person events. Check out her website at www.TheWorkLady.com