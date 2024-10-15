It’s a Book Fair with Colorado Authors at the Colorado Blvd and Southlands Barnes & Noble Bookstores this Saturday and Sunday

Children's, Suspense, Action, and How-to Books Await You! Perfect for Holiday Shopping

DENVER, COLO, October 15, 2024. Ten award-winning and bestselling local authors will be gathering at the Barnes & Noble Book Fair on Saturday, October 19 at the Colorado Blvd. location in Glendale to sign books in support of the Colorado Author's Hall of Fame from 9:00am to 5:00pm. On Sunday, October 20, they will be at the Southlands bookstore from 10 am to 5 pm.

Barnes & Noble is a contributor to the Aspiring Authors Scholarships and the Colorado Authors Hall of Fame.

The book singing event will feature many other local authors of all genres including children's books, inspiration, mystery, techno thrillers, young adult fantasy, historical fiction, horror and more.

For more information about the Colorado Authors Hall of Fame and the Aspiring Authors Scholarships, visit www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org

