Friday, January 26, 2024



Invoices and Order Forms to Print Small business owners, freelancers and nonprofits are among those who can make use of the printable invoices at the popular website PrintableInvoiceTemplates.net.



"I've just added two dozen new invoice template designs," said Kay Savetz, who created the site in 2008. "That means there are now more than 500 printables to choose from, each with a free and a paid, premium option."



PrintableInvoiceTemplates.net has new industry-specific invoices including: cat, dog, dog walking, coffee, farmers market, food truck and you-pick orchard. There are also new holiday invoices, including some for Christmas.



Also new are order forms illustrated for customizing a baseball cap, hoodie, shoe or mug. Each prints with four on a sheet to cut apart.



The site also has new allowance trackers and invoices for children's chores. Or, print an office gift pool payment tracker and invoices to track money owed or paid from a roommate or a teenager.



PrintableInvoiceTemplates.net has basic and specialty invoices, along with printable templates for proposals and bids, credit memos, expense reports and purchase orders.



Each item at the site is free in PDF form to print out and write on in pen. Another convenient option is to pay just $7 per template for an editable DOC or XLS version that can be edited in Microsoft Word or Excel.



"Anyone who needs to provide a record of billing or payment can make use of these invoices," Savetz said.



