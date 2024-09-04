Investors Regain Their Confidence in August

Wednesday, September 4, 2024

After gyrating wildly throughout the month, major U.S. stock indexes finished August higher.

Despite a lot of uncertainty and some dramatic ups and downs, the Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500 Index rose 2.3 percent in August, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.8 percent to close at a record high. It was the fourth consecutive month of gains for both indexes, reported Connor Smith of Barron's.

The month's most remarkable comeback belonged to the Nasdaq Composite Index which eked out a 0.6 percent gain for the month. "That's a shocking turnaround, given the Nasdaq entered correction territory early in the month…," reported Smith. (A correction is a decline of at least 10 percent.)

As sentiment calmed, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), which gauges how volatile investors expect the market to be over the next 30 days, moved lower. "Wall Street's 'fear gauge'—the VIX—dropped to 15. That's after an unprecedented spike that took the index above 65 during the Aug. 5 market selloff," reported Rita Nazareth of Bloomberg.

Why did investors regain their confidence?

There was some good economic news last week that proved to be just what markets were hoping to see. The data were strong enough to allay fears the economy might weaken too fast, but not so strong they might cause the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) to change its mind about lowering the federal funds rate in September. Here's what happened:

The economy remains steady . Investors have been worried U.S. economic growth might be slowing more quickly than previously thought. Those concerns were soothed when the Bureau of Economic Analysis revised its estimate for gross domestic product (GDP)—which is the value of all goods and services produced in the U.S. —from April through June. "The U.S. economy grew faster than initially thought in the second quarter amid strong consumer spending, while corporate profits rebounded, which should help to sustain the expansion," reported Lucia Mutikani of Reuters.

Inflation continues to soften. On Friday, one of the Fed's favored inflation gauges—the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index—showed headline inflation was 2.5 percent year over year. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 2.6 percent year over year. "The soft price growth continues a recent stretch of cooler inflation readings and falls in line with what Fed officials were hoping to see before easing their restrictive monetary-policy stance," reported Megan Leonhardt of Barron's.

Last week, major U.S. stock indices moved higher. Yields for U.S Treasuries with shorter maturities moved lower over the week, while yields for longer maturities moved higher.

