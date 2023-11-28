Investors More Optimistic than Consumers

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

In November, investors were more optimistic than consumers.

At the start of November, investors were decidedly bearish. During the week of November 1, the AAII Investor Sentiment Survey found that about 50 percent of respondents were pessimistic about the prospects for stocks over the next six months, and about 24 percent were bullish. The current historic averages are 31 percent bearish and 37.5 percent bullish. (The remainder are neutral.)

Many believe the survey is a contrarian indicator, meaning that stocks are likely to rise when investors are bearish and fall when investors are bullish. November offered some data to support the theory as United States stocks trended higher during the month.

As stock markets gained, participants in the AAII survey became more bullish. The Thanksgiving week survey found that more than 45 percent of respondents were feeling bullish, and as we already mentioned, just 24 percent were feeling bearish. Quite a reversal from four weeks earlier.

Consumers were considerably less optimistic. While sentiment improved from last year, it dropped almost 4 percent from October to November, according to the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey. It was the fourth consecutive month of declining sentiment.

"November's reading reflects a balance of factors, some of which improved while others worsened. More-favorable current assessments and expectations of personal finances were offset by a notable deterioration in expected business conditions…Younger and middle-aged consumers exhibited strong declines in economic attitudes this month, while sentiment of those age 55 and older improved from October," wrote Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu.

The survey found consumers expect inflation to average 4.5 percent over the next 12 months, and 3.2 percent over the longer term even though inflation has slowed significantly and was just 3.2 percent over the last 12 months. Despite recent declines, consumers are worried inflation could change course.

Stocks moved higher last week as many investors remained confident the Federal Reserve was done raising rates. Some anticipate rate cuts early next year, reported Barron's. Bond markets weren't so sure, though, and U.S. Treasury yields moved broadly higher during the week.