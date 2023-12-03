FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Introducing www.InterviewClick.com: The Innovative Platform Revolutionizing Media Connections

Washington, D.C., January 2, 2024] — Today marks the launch of www.InterviewClick.com, a groundbreaking platform hailed as "a dating service of PR" by PRWeek.com. Developed by Broadcast Interview Source, Inc., the platform is poised to reshape the landscape of media connections.

Connecting Journalists and Experts like Never Before

www.InterviewClick.com serves as a unique space where journalists and experts can connect seamlessly. Both journalists and experts can create profiles free of charge, a feature that remains free forever. Journalists have the opportunity to pose questions to experts, fostering a collaborative environment that sets www.InterviewClick.com apart.

The platform acknowledges the evolving landscape of media, recognizing that many journalists are experts, and vice versa. Consequently, individuals have the option to sign up for both roles on the site, promoting a dynamic and multifaceted exchange of information.

Public Questions and Answers with a Unique Twist

Distinguishing itself from other platforms like HARO and Profnet, www.InterviewClick.com allows for the public posting of questions and answers by experts on their profiles. This innovative approach increases access to valuable information, providing transparency in the exchange of knowledge.

Journalists, in particular, can benefit from a voyeuristic perspective, observing both sides of the exchanges. This feature adds a layer of intrigue, reminiscent of freedom of information requests—capturing the essence of www.InterviewClick.com's commitment to openness.

Free Registration for Journalists and Experts

Journalists can register for a profile and start asking questions at: Journalist Registration

Experts can register for a press room and answer questions at: Expert Registration

For those who wear both hats as an expert and a journalist, signing up for both roles is not only allowed but encouraged.

Spread the Word and Connect

Mitchell P. Davis, Editor & Publisher of Broadcast Interview Source, Inc., encourages recipients to share this news with their journalist groups. Questions or inquiries can be directed to Mitchell P. Davis via email, or by calling or texting at (202) 333-5000.

About Broadcast Interview Source, Inc.

Broadcast Interview Source, Inc., is a prominent name in media resources. Known for the annual Yearbook of Experts, Authorities & Spokespersons, the 41st edition is available for free download in PDF format at www.ExpertBook.com or for purchase as a hard copy on Amazon for $12.95 at this link.

For Media Inquiries: Mitchell P. Davis Editor & Publisher Broadcast Interview Source, Inc. Email: Mitchell.Davis@ExpertClick.com Phone/Text: (202) 333-5000

Note: The New York Times called it "Dial-an-Expert," CNN termed it "an invaluable tool," and Larry King remarked, "Something every talk show host must have."

