International Platform Association (IPA) Announces Reciprocal Benefits for Professional Speakers

Washington, DC, May 1, 2023 – The International Platform Association (IPA) is excited to announce that it now offers reciprocal benefits of membership to professional speakers from several prestigious speaking organizations worldwide. These benefits aim to provide enhanced exposure, networking opportunities, and professional development to speakers who are part of the participating organizations.

Qualifying professional speakers – who meet the program rules may register free* at https://www.expertclick.com/Expert/JoinAsAnIPAMember.aspx (There is annual $5 validation fee, to ensure dormant accounts are de-activated.)

The International Platform Association® is one of America's first associations. Founded as the American Lyceum Association in 1831 by statesman Daniel Webster and educator Josiah Holbrook, it has been the market place for speakers for 190 years. Much has changed over the years, from the invention of the Telegraph and the rise of YouTube. The lyceum movement of town hall-like buildings for sharing education changed with the Chautauqua movement of traveling tent shows.

Annual meetings have been held in Washington, D.C. since 1965 -- Speakers have included President Lyndon B. Johnson and Governor Nelson Rockefeller; Poet Carl Sandburg; Activists Jesse Jackson and Ralph Nader; and Secretaries of State Daniel Webster and Henry Kissinger.

Today, IPA continues as an extraordinary and unique publicity tool for hundreds of speakers with web profiles and the organization's annual meeting. The corporate sponsor for the association is Broadcast Interview Source, Inc.: publisher of The Yearbook of Experts, Authorities & Spokespersons® and the expert referral website: www.ExpertClick.com.