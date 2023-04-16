Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > International Platform Association (IPA) Announces Reciprocal Benefits for Professional Speakers
Text Graphics
International Platform Association (IPA) Announces Reciprocal Benefits for Professional Speakers
From:
International Platform Association International Platform Association
Georgetown, DC
Sunday, April 16, 2023


International Platform Association (IPA) Announces Reciprocal Benefits for Professional Speakers
 

INTERNATIONAL PLATFORM ASSOCIATION (IPA) ANNOUNCES RECIPROCAL BENEFITS FOR PROFESSIONAL SPEAKERS

Washington, DC,  May 1, 2023 – The International Platform Association (IPA) is excited to announce that it now offers reciprocal benefits of membership to professional speakers from several prestigious speaking organizations worldwide. These benefits aim to provide enhanced exposure, networking opportunities, and professional development to speakers who are part of the participating organizations.

The reciprocal benefits include:

  1. Inclusion in the IPA Speakers Bureau, providing increased visibility and access to potential speaking engagements.
  2. Access to the Press Room at ExpertClick.com, allowing members to showcase their expertise and reach a wider audience.
  3. Syndication of the speaker's blog on IPA's platform, amplifying their reach and influence.
  4. Access to information on events seeking speakers from @SpeakerLeads, creating a valuable resource for members in search of new speaking opportunities.
  5. Exclusive discounts on upgrades to use NewsReleaseWire.com and be featured in the printed Yearbook of Experts.
  6. Personal booking assistance via the IPA's Keynote Speaker Hotline at 1-800-KEYNOTE
  7. Participation in public service events sponsored by the Keynote Fund.  It is a joint venture with The News Council® www.NewsCouncil.org.  See more info about these opportunities to speak on important issues of the day at: www.KeynoteFund.com

Reciprocal organizations include:

Qualifying professional speakers – who meet the program rules may register free* at https://www.expertclick.com/Expert/JoinAsAnIPAMember.aspx    (There is annual $5 validation fee, to ensure dormant accounts are de-activated.)

For more information, please contact: Mitchell P. Davis, CEO at CEO@InternationalPlatform.org  Office phone: (202) 333-5000  Contact our keynote speaker booking hotline at 1-800-KEYNOTE.

About International Platform Association (IPA):

The International Platform Association® is one of America's first associations. Founded as the American Lyceum Association in 1831 by statesman Daniel Webster and educator Josiah Holbrook, it has been the market place for speakers for 190 years. Much has changed over the years, from the invention of the Telegraph and the rise of YouTube. The lyceum movement of town hall-like buildings for sharing education changed with the Chautauqua movement of traveling tent shows.

Annual meetings have been held in Washington, D.C. since 1965 -- Speakers have included President Lyndon B. Johnson and Governor Nelson Rockefeller; Poet Carl Sandburg; Activists Jesse Jackson and Ralph Nader; and Secretaries of State Daniel Webster and Henry Kissinger.

Today, IPA continues as an extraordinary and unique publicity tool for hundreds of speakers with web profiles and the organization's annual meeting. The corporate sponsor for the association is Broadcast Interview Source, Inc.: publisher of The Yearbook of Experts, Authorities & Spokespersons® and the expert referral website: www.ExpertClick.com.
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Mitchell P. Davis
Dateline: Washington, DC United States
Main Phone: 202-333-5000
Jump To International Platform Association Jump To International Platform Association
Contact Click to Contact