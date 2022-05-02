International Growth Strategies for Consultants Is May 6 During LA World Trade Week

On Friday, May 6, 2021, the Southern California Chapter of the Institute of Management Consultants USA (imcusa.org) presents International Growth Strategies for Consultants. The program takes place during the Southern California World Trade week in Los Angeles. Three international business consultants will present the opportunities for growing your business internationally as well as proven practices for success globally. The program takes place from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Pepperdine University's Westside Conference Center, 6100 Center Drive, Suite 200, Los Angeles, California 90045. Consultants who live and work outside of the Los Angeles area may attend via Zoom. To get more information or to register, please visit the Eventbrite event page.

"Both U.S. consultancies and businesses have tremendous opportunities for international growth by expanding their presence in the global marketplace," said international trade consultant Elizabeth Glynn MIM, CGBP. "We've designed the presentation so that both consultants and their client businesses can learn more about how to expand internationally."

Speakers include process improvement and culture development expert Humberto Garcia MSOD, who will speak on "Nearshoring: Opportunities for Consultants and Their Clients," Nick Juarez FIMC, founder and President of the 30-person Research and Consulting Firm Juárez & Associates, and Sharon Hyder CMC of Hyder and Associates, who consults with multinational and other companies around the world, who will both share their experiences of what to do and what not to do when consulting in other countries.

IMC SoCal is the Southern California Chapter of the Institute of Management Consultants (IMC USA), the national accrediting organization and professional association for management consultants in the United States. IMC SoCal is the largest chapter in IMC USA, offering free monthly educational and networking programs for its members, a community of peers that share resources and collaborate on projects, and promotional opportunities for members including online advertising to area businesses. Learn more about IMC's Southern California chapter on the IMC SoCal webpage.