Institute of Management Consultants, DFW Chapter - Event Friday, August 13, 2021 – 7:45 to 9 AM CDT – 12:45 to 2 PM UTC

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Dallas, TX – Management consulting firms and clients huddle to compare opportunities in banking.

Consultants worldwide will join IMC DFW at a round table on What CEOs Expect from Consultants on Fri., August 13, 7:45 - 9 AM CDT via Zoom. IMC USA and ICMCI members may join without fee, as can first-time attendees. Others are invited with advance registration of $10.

Featured speaker Vikrant Ponkshe is recognized for strategic thinking and innovative solutions to achieve greater efficiency. He couples extensive banking & financial services experience with unique industry perspectives as both a former CEO and practicing consultant.

Mr. Ponkshe is a trusted board advisor to Microtek Systems, Inc. and a subject-matter expert in the areas of risk management and strategy, with deep roots in operations, quality, compliance, client service, and change implementation.

The DFW Chapter of the Institute of Management Consultants supports the management consulting community in North Texas, neighboring regions, and adjacent states. It meets monthly to help consultants grow their practices. Guests are welcome. Sign up to attend at the round table registration, and learn more about management consulting at IMC USA (2:45 min).

IMC USA is a network of professional consultants to management who connect, share, support each other, and create transformative change.