Institute of Management Consultants, DFW Chapter - Event Friday, August 13, 2021 – 7:45 to 9 AM CDT – 12:45 to 2 PM UTC

Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Dallas, TX – Management consulting firms and clients huddle to compare opportunities in banking.
Consultants worldwide will join IMC DFW at a round table on What CEOs Expect from Consultants on Fri., August 13, 7:45 - 9 AM CDT via Zoom. IMC USA and ICMCI members may join without fee, as can first-time attendees. Others are invited with advance registration of $10.
Featured speaker Vikrant Ponkshe is recognized for strategic thinking and innovative solutions to achieve greater efficiency. He couples extensive banking & financial services experience with unique industry perspectives as both a former CEO and practicing consultant.
Mr. Ponkshe is a trusted board advisor to Microtek Systems, Inc. and a subject-matter expert in the areas of risk management and strategy, with deep roots in operations, quality, compliance, client service, and change implementation.
The DFW Chapter of the Institute of Management Consultants supports the management consulting community in North Texas, neighboring regions, and adjacent states. It meets monthly to help consultants grow their practices. Guests are welcome. Sign up to attend at the round table registration, and learn more about management consulting at IMC USA (2:45 min).
IMC USA is a network of professional consultants to management who connect, share, support each other, and create transformative change.
About the Institute of Management Consultants
Founded in 1968, IMC USA exists to promote excellence and ethics in management consulting. IMC USA is a founding member of the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes, with over 64,000 consultants and 8,200 Certified Management Consultants (CMC®) worldwide. Members of IMC USA advance their skillsets and learn from each other and from industry thought leaders via online webinars, networking sessions, local chapter meetings and Consult-Con, the IMC USA Annual Conference. For more information, please visit www.imcusa.org.