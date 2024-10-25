Instantly Print Cash Receipt Templates

From: Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Friday, October 25, 2024



There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free The website PrintableCashReceipts.com has expanded its selection of receipt templates available to instantly download and print."PrintableCashReceipts.com makes it easy for small business owners, freelancers and others to print cash receipts," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "Counting the 24 new cash receipts , there are now more than 400 designs at the site"The new illustrated receipts for specific businesses include: couriers, appliances, house sitters, paving, security systems, snow removal, shredding services and solar panels.Also just added to PrintableCashReceipts.com are car purchase deposit receipts along with trackers for salespeople to use. Plus, print new packing slips. Rounding out the new additions are receipts for retainers that have been paid to attorneys, consultants and other professionals.PrintableCashReceipts.com has simple as well as highly detailed receipts. Some print with more than one copy on each page. There are rent receipts petty cash slips, and even proof of charitable donations Each receipt is available in PDF or DOC format. The DOC versions can be customized in Microsoft Word by typing into the receipt before printing."Whether you're a business owner, sell a few things online or at events, or work with charities, PrintableCashReceipts.com has receipts you can use," Savetz said.There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing , Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

