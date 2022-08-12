Inflation'll Make You Say Bi-Den

If there's one thing that's able to doom the future of an incumbent President - even more than scandal - it is Inflation. President Joe Biden's overall and economic approval numbers have reached the lowest levels of his presidency and fallen further than that of either of his two predecessors. The CNBC All-America Economic Survey reported Biden's economic approval dropped to just 30%. Even more, CNBC said the economic outlook of survey respondents was the worst in the 15-year history of the survey. Of the respondents, 52% believe the economy will get worse over the next year, while just 22% believe it will improve. The current readings exceed those at the height of the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 and the depths of the COVID pandemic. (Chart from CNBC.com)

For more information, you can contact Womack at greg@womackadvisers.com or call (405) 340-1717.

(Sources: All index- and returns-data from Yahoo Finance; news from Reuters, Barron's, Wall St. Journal, Bloomberg.com, ft.com, guggenheimpartners.com, zerohedge.com, ritholtz.com, markit.com, financialpost.com, Eurostat,0020Statistics Canada, Yahoo! Finance, stocksandnews.com, marketwatch.com, wantchinatimes.com, BBC, 361capital.com, pensionpartners.com, cnbc.com, FactSet.)