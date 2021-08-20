Sunday, August 22, 2021

Inflation – Father's Rights – Back to the Office?



Inflation: Is it Transitory or a Longer-Term Challenge?



Arthur Koch -- Management Consultant







Inflation is present everywhere we look. We find it in the price of our streaming subscriptions, at the grocery store, the gas pump, securities asset prices, building materials, real estate values, the cost of used vehicles, and the cost of university education, just to name a few. The big question for 2021 is, will inflation be a temporary condition, or are we looking at higher prices for the longer term? In its simplest form, inflation is the imbalance of supply and demand for goods and services, resulting in too many dollars chasing too few goods and services.



Let's take a close look at the factors that affect inflation. Higher energy prices translate to higher transportation and variable costs for all goods, and those costs are passed on to the consumer. The U.S. had just achieved energy independence for the first time recently, and we were in a position to sell oil to other countries, as well.



Jeffery M. Leving -- Father's Rights







Named one of "America's Best Lawyers" by Forbes Radio, Jeffery Leving is the author of two ground-breaking books, Fathers' Rights and Divorce Wars. He co-authored the Illinois Joint Custody Law and has made frequent appearances as an expert legal analyst and commentator on CNN, CNBC, MSNBC, FOX National News, and ABC News. He is also the Chairman of the Illinois Council on Responsible Fatherhood and President Emeritus of the Fatherhood Educational Institute.



Specialties: Fathers' Rights, Child Custody, Paternity, Divorce, International Law



Returning to the office? What is it about your coworkers that you're NOT looking forward to?



Jan McInnis - Humor in Business Expert







The top thing that people voted on that they are NOT looking forward to with their coworkers when they return to work is being pulled into last minute meetings! 46% of respondents said they dread this.



The second top choice of what they DON'T want with their coworkers is hearing office gossip. Apparently 38% of people who answered the poll want to stay out of the office gossip mix. Perhaps that's a good sign that office gossip will no longer be a thing.



Only 15% picked the option of dreading surprise office pop bys. After over a year of isolation and working from home, could it be that we're more welcoming when someone wants to swing by and chat?



Wanted: Good Change Leaders



David Morey -- Dedicated to Helping Companies Win







Over three decades, I've advised twenty winning global presidential campaigns. Around the world, each time we won, we advised a Change Candidate, ran a Change Campaign, and won a Change Election. From the Philippines' Cory Aquino in 1986 to South Korea's Kim Dae Jung in 1997, from Mexico's Vicente Fox in 2000 to America's Barack Obama in 2008 . . . . to America's Joe Biden in 2020.



Yes, in 2020, even "inside-the-Beltway" Joe Biden was a Change Candidate . . . . representing change from Donald Trump. Today, globally, in almost every election, change is on the ballot—even if it remains largely un-delivered by leaders and governments. And change almost always wins.



But great danger lurks out ahead. Today, advising global presidential campaigns, we face a new adversary: Bad Change Leaders in the form of right-wing authoritarian populism. Over recent years, Bad Change Leaders have won power—from Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro to Hungary's Viktor Orban, from Poland's Jaroslaw Kaczynski to Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan . . . . to America's Donald Trump.



Fueling these Bad Change Leaders is a new trend. Today, around the world, the working class is increasingly angry and turning toward rightist extremism. In Britain, India, the Philippines, and America, for example, working classes have turned from traditional and reliable support of "leftist" candidates to leaders on the political right—and often the extreme right. And, in America, the poorer you are the more likely you are to vote Republican. In 2020, 44% of counties with a median household income below $40,000 voted for Joe Biden—while 55% voted for Donald Trump.



4 Steps to Keep Schools Safe from Cyber Attacks

Timothy A. Dimoff -- High Risk Security Expert







Stop Cyber Attacks by Promoting Fundamentals



Students learn how to use technology; it doesn't take too much effort to securely teach them to use it. So here are four steps that all schools should be encouraged to adopt today to stop cyber attacks.



Embrace the Password Manager



Password managers can help boost cybersecurity. They can not only make recalling a password a breeze, but they can also empower users to pick the strongest passwords possible—no matter how long or complicated—since they can safely store them for easy access. Additionally, password managers can be instituted districtwide.



Mandate Multi-Factor Authentication



Having a strong password is only the first part of the equation to ensure your accounts are secure. The second is multi-factor authentication (MFA) which provides a double layer of protection as users log in to an account. If a strong password is a lock on the door, then MFA is the deadbolt.



Use a VPN



Using a virtual private network (VPN) is especially important for remote students who can log in to classes and do schoolwork anywhere. VPNs encrypt data and hide your IP address, even on public Wi-Fi networks. Moreover, VPNs can be easily installed on any device.



Set Guidelines



?Guidelines that ensure uniformity for device settings are imperative for schools and educators, especially if workspaces or devices are shared. In addition, having uniform policies about which apps are granted access and which are not, and what can and cannot be downloaded, and having an outside cybersecurity organization monitoring activity, will help in the fight against hackers.



By demystifying cybersecurity within your school district and implementing easy-to-use security steps, administrators and educators will create a more secure digital learning space and lay the groundwork for good cybersecurity hygiene for all.



Curiosity Enhances Learning



Roberta Guise, MBA -- Small Business Marketing Expert







As we became children, then adolescents and on to adulthood, teachers told us what we needed to know. This kind of learning isn't always compatible with curiosity, such that by the time we're in the workforce we've largely forgotten how to let our minds roam.



Yet curiosity enhances learning, consistent with the theory that the primary function of curiosity is to facilitate learning.* If we want to continue learning throughout our lives, we need to reclaim our ability to be curious.



How then does one become intentionally curious, or build on existing curiosity? Use the following seven ways as a guide to raise your curiosity quotient and put you squarely on your curiosity journey.



BE INTERESTED. The age-old cliché, go out and smell the roses, is still valid today. Stop what you're doing, look around, and notice things.



BE A VORACIOUS READER. Get in the habit of reading something new every day, whether fiction, nonfiction, business and news. Binge read a topic. Read a physical book as well as digital versions. Move to a different spot to read.



LISTEN UP. Tune your ears for sounds you don't recognize. Listen to a piece of music and focus on one instrument, then another. Listen to music you normally avoid. Listen attentively to what someone is saying.



RECORD IT. Write down ideas as they pop into your head. A convenient solution for notetaking is a small notebook, such as Field Notes https://fieldnotesbrand.com/). Or pull out your smartphone and record an idea. Professional writers and speakers often put their notes into categories so they're easy to retrieve. Could categorizing work for you?



ASK TO KNOW. Ask questions, because it's one of the fastest ways to know more or understand better. Asking is curiosity's jewel in the crown. Ask questions, because it'll also expose any blind spots or biases.



BE UNCOMFORTABLE. Intentionally seek out an activity that's outside your norm — hike challenging terrain, read and ponder writings that discuss ideas you disagree with, have conversations with people who have different ideologies, opinions and experiences. And visit unfamiliar places.



BE A PERPETUAL LEARNER. Start with the mindset that you can never know enough, and that there are always new ideas to explore and new ways to learn from others. Intentionally seek to understand and know. Make learning one new thing a daily habit.



As you build your adult curiosity muscle and give your mind permission to go "free range" now and then, you'll experience the kind of knowledge, insights and delights that accrue to those who realize they can never know enough.



Global market research, strategic consulting, and digital communications strategy.



Ellen Sills-Levy -- ESL INSIGHTS, LLC.







Passionate, constantly curious, creative and practical, Ellen has 25+ years of marketing research and strategy experience across a wide range of sectors and categories, globally. Ellen leverages her lifelong passion for solid research, coupled with a state-of-the-art research toolkit, to get the heart of each marketing or business problem.



A skilled communicator, possessing an uncanny ability to hear what is said and unsaid, Ellen is especially adept at uncovering the underlying motivators that keep consumers and C-Suite executives "up at night". Recognized as a persuasive collaborator and team leader, she forges enduring relationships with C-suite, clients, project teams, and colleagues.



Ellen is President of the Market Research Council.



