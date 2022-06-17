Independence Day Printables

The FreePrintable.net websites are a quick, easy way to celebrate Independence Day in style. There are free versions of everything from coloring pages to event flyers.
"There are hundreds of Fourth of July printables
at my FreePrintable.net sites," said Kevin Savetz, the sites' creator. "Print a banner for barbecue, commemorative certificates, patriotic themed business cards and lots more"
The free July Fourth banners
at PrintableBanners.net spell out messages such as: "Let Freedom Ring!" and "Happy 4th of July" They're ideal for business and community events. The site's free banner maker lets users make a banner with any wording they want and instantly download and print with one letter on each sheet.
The colorful Independence Day flyers
for barbecues, parties and other events are ready to download at PrintableFlyerTemplates.net.
Both FreePrintableStationery.net and FreeLetterheadTemplates.net offer free patriotic stationery
and letterhead
designs with USA, stars, flag and Statue of Liberty graphics. These can be used for signs and borders as well as letters. Even more borders
can be found at PageBorders.net Business cards
with flags and other patriotic illustrations print instantly from FreePrintableBusinessCards.net. The cards are free as a DOC (Microsoft Word) file with the site URL at the bottom of the card, while a version with no URL is $3.
For sharing Independence Day recipes, the recipe cards
from FreePrintableRecipeCards.net are perfect and come in various sizes, with and without lines. Each is free as PDFs to print out and write on by hand or $7 for a customizable DOC version.
The Independence Day certificates certificates
are at FreePrintableCertificates.net, free as a PDF, or $5 each for a DOC version to type into.
Kids should grab their red, white and blue crayons for the free Independence Day coloring pages
at FreePrintableColoringPages.net. Coloring the images of fireworks, children, eagles, flags and other iconic images are a great activity at a family barbecue or community event.
"Independence Day is also a great time to review the founding documents
at PrintableConstitution.com," Savetz said. "Everything is free to print, from pocket versions of the U.S. Constitution to the Bill of Rights"