Sunday, October 30, 2022

Ice Rescue Training - Ethics – Retail Strategy

Jack Marshall -- ProEthics, Ltd.







Innovator in ethics training and consulting in law, accounting, business; national, state, local and foreign governments; non-profits and associations. President of ProEthics, an ethics and compliance firm dedicated to helping organizations and professions build ethical cultures; also Adjunct Professor of Legal Ethics at American University in Washington, D.C. A Harvard and Georgetown-educated attorney, his ethics commentary has appeared in "O" and "The Hardball Times Annual," and heard on NPR's "Tell Me More!" He writes about the ethics issues of current events on his website, The Ethics Scoreboard. He is also the co-editor, with Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Ed Larson, of "The Essential Words and Writings of Clarence Darrow," published by Modern Library.



Jack Marshall



Liza Amlani -- Retail Strategy Expert







Liza Amlani is a retail industry veteran and the go-to expert in retail merchandising, product creation, and accelerating speed to market. In a career spanning 20+ years, Liza has worked with familiar brands including Holt Renfrew, Ralph Lauren Europe and Canada, Club Monaco, Nike, Walmart. Liza founded Retail Strategy Group in 2020 – a consulting practice helping companies in the retail space dramatically improve profitability and increase organizational effectiveness.



Liza's opinion is sought after and is held in high regard; Liza is a regular contributor to RetailWire, Bloomberg, Forbes, Footwear News, & Sourcing Journal. She also brings a wealth of global insight to her work given the number of stamps in her passport and countries in which she has resided – Liza has moved over 27 times in her life.



Lifesaving Resources to conduct 2023 Ice Rescue Instructor Academy



Gerald M. Dworkin – Consultant, Aquatics Safety and Water Rescue







The 2023 International Ice Rescue Instructor Academy is scheduled for February 16 - 19 in Portland, Maine. This intensive 4-day luxury boot-camp style Academy is designed to train First Responders as Ice Rescue Instructors who, upon completion of the Academy, will be authorized to conduct Ice Rescue Awareness, Operations and Technician level courses to members of their own department.



Tuition includes all books and materials, single-occupancy hotel lodging, all meals, and 4 days of intensive and comprehensive training consisting of 12+ classroom hours and 20+ on/through-the-ice practical sessions, including a Night Ops session.



Lifesaving Resources has been conducting similar Academies since 1990 and has trained and authorized over 500 instructors from throughout the United States and Canada. Lifesaving Resources' training programs meet/exceed NFPA 1670 & NFPA 1006 Standards for Technical Rescue.



Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H. Media Psychiatrist







The Psychiatrist the World Turns to for Help Coping with Today's Times



* TALK SHOW HOST & ON-AIR PERSONALITY



The psychology behind the news and entertainment



AFTRA, SAG, WGA



* AUTHOR



Coping With Terrorism: Dreams Interrupted



Bad Boys: Why We Love Them, How to Live with Them, and When to



Leave Them



* BEVERLY HILLS PSYCHIATRIST



High profile clinical and forensic practice



Clinical Faculty, UCLA's Neuropsychiatric Institute



Diplomate, American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology



Who's Who Biographee



* SCRIPT CONSULTANT



Technical advisor to TV/film/stage projects * BEHIND THE SCENES EXPERT



Writer, producer, director



Hundreds of interviews include: Oprah, Larry King, the Today Show, Good Morning America, Entertainment Tonight, the O'Reilly Factor, Court TV, E!, CNN, Fox News Network, VH1, the BBC, the New York Times, USA Today, Time, Newsweek, People Magazine, and Us.



Jerry Cahn, Ph.D., J.D. -- Age Brilliantly









Why Age Brilliantly?



In the 21st century, adults who nourish life's essentials (e.g., health, passion, purpose, relationships, etc.) can expect to live into their 80s, 90s, and 100+. Since many of us are influenced by last century's beliefs and norms about aging (e.g., delaying planning until later, and tying "retirement" to a chronological age rather than capabilities and desires), we face a critical challenge: how to lead a fulfilling life throughout the journey.



About Us:



Age Brilliantly was formed to provide a community for adults of all ages - starting with emerging adults - who want to lead fulfilling, elongated lives for as long as possible.



Our mission is to enable adults to make effective decisions so they can lead fulfilling lives.



Our strategy is to provide an interactional platform where adults at all life-stages can obtain information, inspiration, support, tools and resources to make those decisions.



The online/offline platform allows individuals and organizations to connect with each other:



Our vision is an intergenerational community where members help one another take charge and lead intentional lives to 100+. We want it to be filled with positive health, financial security, caring relationships, passionate activities, purposeful impact and smart time management.



Join and Become an Active Participant.



AgeBrilliantly.org is your community. As Abraham Lincoln said, "it's not the years in your life that count; it's the life in your years" Membership is free: Join NOW.



'The Devil's Calling' by Michael Kelley Debuts October 18 Already an Amazon Best Seller in Science Fiction & Fantasy







New York, NY—Michael Kelley's stunning new novel, The Devil's Calling, examines and explores the intersections of science and spirituality in the form of an entertaining, literary adventure, makes its debut today.



Kelley asks the reader to imagine a world where technology allows for direct interface between the human brain and quantum computers. This interface exponentially increases the creative abilities of humanity holding the potential to make war, hunger, poverty, pandemics, and other human suffering obsolete. When human capability is so magnified, how does the human ego resist the temptation toward power and control? Can there be a balance between spirit and ego, between AI and human consciousness? And what happens if this ultimate technological power gets into the wrong hands – those who further seek to link minds directly through this quantum computer into an augmented hive-mind?



See the full news release here:



